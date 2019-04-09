Ardonagh losses shrink at first full year results

The business reported a total loss for 2018 of £111.6m, significant improvement on 2017's numbers.

The business reported a total loss for 2018 of £111.6m, a significant improvement on 2017’s figures.

The losses at Ardonagh Group are continuing to shrink as chairman John Tiner stated that much of the turnaround is now “largely complete” with 2018 acting as pivotal 12 months.

On a group call with journalists CEO David Ross agreed: “It is a defining year as a business.” He added that it was also the year when the majority of “legacy and change programmes came to an end”.

The investor statement showed a reported operating loss of £51.2m (2017 £260.9m loss). On a pro forma basis the operating loss was £134.7m (2017: £327.5m loss).

Ebitda also moved into profit. The reported statement showed an uptick from minus £42.5m in 2017 to £30.8m. The pro forma figures showed Ebitda of £30.7m, up from a loss of £53.7m.

Total income grew to £527.1m (reported) and increase on 2017’s £411.2m. On a pro forma basis income was listed at £647.0m (2017: £669.1m).

A separate press statement outlined pro forma Ebitda figures (which were adjusted for all acquisitions and disposals) at £186.5m.

Ross described 2018 as a “loud year” for the organisation and, indeed, 2018 saw Ardonagh Group buy Swinton for £165m and also sell its claims and commercial MGA businesses.

Last year also saw the start of ongoing, highly publicised legal proceedings with Gallagher accusing Ardonagh of staff poaching. The case remains ongoing.

Ross said the business disposals “were not planned at the start of the year” and described Swinton buy, which is being rolled into Autonet, as an “eyebrow-raising deal”.

According to the investor statement Swinton contributed pro forma adjusted Ebitda of £32.4m

Independence

Ross also hailed the independence of the business.

He added: “We are now one of the largest privately held companies in the UK.

Remarking that the industry needs independent firms such as Ardonagh and Hyperion when the pace of consolidation is considered.

During the year the business also streamlined with staff numbers falling 4% to 5,918. 90% of stakeholders have also been transferred to the Acturis system.

Organic growth

Ross commented: “We have a number of reasons to celebrate Ardonagh’s progress in 2018. The hard work behind the scenes to improve our systems and processes is paying off and has paved the way to cross-group collaboration and organic growth.

“Whether that’s Carole Nash benefitting from Autonet’s digital platforms or Price Forbes and Geo Specialty teaming up to underwrite and place terrorism cover for a client of an advisory branch, our community of entrepreneurial thinkers with deep customer and technical understanding is creating something exciting.

He concluded: “Our position in the wider market is not to be underestimated. In a year of significant industry consolidation, we are proud to offer a credible alternative of scale to insurers and clients.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.