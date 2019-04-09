Small number of redundancies following Ceta's Love Your Hut buy

Ceta CEO John Bibby has indicated he would be interested in finalising another deal before the end of the year.

The broker bought the niche holiday related insurance provider for an undisclosed sum, three months after the purchase was originally proposed.

CEO of Ceta Insurance, John Bibby told Insurance Age that the transaction meant two redundancies from the team at Love Your Hut.

Several employees of Ceta will also join the Love Your Hut team which will be based in Ceta’s office in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

The remaining Love Your Hut team will relocate to the Ceta office.

Bibby made several declarations about how the acquisition will help existing Love Your Hut policyholders detailing it will mean longer operating hours on offer, with Ceta employees who have experience in the leisure sector able to develop the provider’s customer service and offer expertise.

Management buyout

This is the first acquisition of Ceta since it experienced management buyout funded by Kester Capital in September 2017.

The MBO and this acquisition both contribute to Ceta’s plans for growth, a strategy Bibby is still pursuing.

He said: “We are looking at acquisition opportunities all of the time – it would be nice to find something before the end of this year, but I’m not promising anything.”

The CEO who has been in this position since 2017 suggested that it is hard to find something that meets his requirements.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.