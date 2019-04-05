Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss the most popular news pieces from the past five days.

The editor and news editor share their thoughts on what Aon's next move might be after it decided not to pursue a merger with Willis Towers Watson and analyse Saga's new renewal pricing strategy.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week commencing 1 April 2019:

1) News analysis: What next at Aon?

2) Premiership Rugby stands by sponsor Gallagher after racism allegations

3) Marsh owner completes JLT buy

4) Saga falls to £134.6m pre-tax loss and pledges to change strategy amid renewal pricing row

5) Cyber row continues as ABI responds to Mactavish

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.