PIB’s Q Underwriting develops property team

The property team is led by Damian Cannings and has been set up following feedback from brokers.

Q Underwriting, the MGA offering put together by PIB at the start of the year, has launched a property proposition for the broker market.

Q Property has trialled the offering with a few select brokers since the beginning of 2019.

PIB stated that it offers a technical, personal approach to underwriting commercial combined, non-standard or complex commercial property risks, business interruption and packages.

Frustration

A statement continued: “It has been established in response to feedback from brokers who are frustrated by auto rated products, trade or activities restrictions and barriers that prevent them from speaking openly and easily with the underwriting decision makers.”

Q Underwritng was developed from aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services which were all bought by PIB.

PIB detailed that the Q Property team offers commercial combined and property policies backed by A-rated capacity, featuring high single location total sums insured, broad, flexible coverage and terms and experienced claims teams.

Bespoke wordings are also available which are constructed by specialist underwriters; the team can also facilitate schemes.

Q Property is led by Damian Cannings.

Bespoke

Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting, commented: “Q Property further strengthens our bespoke, underwriter-led offering for brokers, alongside high-risk liability in Thistle Underwriting and commercial fleet in TFP Schemes. Damian is an expert in his field and the work of his team has been well-received by brokers.”

Damian Cannings, property underwriting leader, added: “We are underwriters first – we look at every risk and do more than simply employ tools and computer programmes.

“In a marketplace where clients do not always receive the service and support that they deserve, we are keen to add a personal touch and look for opportunities to write business, enabling brokers to win and retain commercial clients.”

