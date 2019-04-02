CRL has deadline to replace Alpha policies extended

FSCS says the broker is "making progress" in finding replacement cover after unrated Danish insurer Alpha collapsed last year.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has extended broker CRL Management’s deadline to find replacement cover for Alpha policies.

Unrated Danish provider, Alpha went bankrupt in May last year, prompting a crisis in the UK taxi market.

The organisation stated that CRL has now been given a further two weeks to find an alternative insurer to provide replacement cover for Alpha latent defect and structural damage insurance policyholders whose policies terminated last August.

Progress

The FSCS said in a statement: “CRL Management has shown that it is making progress in arranging such cover, and FSCS is hopeful that an extension of the deadline could lead to a deal being agreed that would provide the best-possible outcome for these policyholders.”

“FSCS will continue to work closely with CRL Management and the Alpha Liquidator, and will provide a further update on the position in two weeks.”

According to the FSCS, CRL’s original deadline to secure alternative cover was 29 March 2019.

The FSCS has previously asked brokers and claims handling firms to get in contact to discuss ways to help Alpha policyholders. It was the first time the regulator had requested market input in this way.

In August it announced it would transfer 177,000 GAP policies from Alpha to a Lloyd’s of London Syndicate after working with the Danish Guarantee Fund and Premia Solutions to secure alternative cover for customers.

Collapse

The collapse of Alpha also reignited the debate around whether or not brokers should deal with unrated insurers.

In addition, the market saw a number of providers step in to support brokers and provide replacement cover.

Insurance Age revealed that Aviva stepped in with telematics specialists Carrot, while Markerstudy supported Romford-based Right Choice Insurance Brokers with a £6m GWP portfolio.

In addition, Cover My Cab moved its policies to Gefion Insurance.

Meanwhile InsurTech start-up Zego launched a 30-day private hire product in response to the 10,000 private hire drivers affected by the bankruptcy.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.