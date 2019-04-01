Marsh owner completes JLT buy

Deal was approved by the European Commission last week.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) has today (1 April) completed the acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) for $5.6bn (£4.3bn).

According to MMC, the combined company places annual premiums of more than $100bn globally.

JLT also brings more than 10,000 staff to MMC, with JLT CEO Dominic Burke joining the business as vice chairman and a member of the executive committee. However, the takeover has also put 3,750 jobs in danger.

It is not yet known how many UK-based roles will be affected, but brokers have already predicted departures from JLT and several saw it as an opportunity to attract people to their businesses.

Deal

MMC first agreed to buy JLT for $5.6bn in cash in September 2018 and the deal was approved by the European Commission last week.

The Commission had flagged some concerns around the transaction with regard to aerospace operations and last month JLT sold its global aerospace operations to Gallagher in a deal worth £190m.

In January MMC revealed $5bn debt plans to fund the purchase, and last month it unveiled further plans to raise €1.1bn (£942m) through issuing senior notes.

This was followed by an announcement in late March that it was to raise a further $250m through the issuance of senior notes which will be due for repayment in 2029.

Beginning

MMC has previously revealed that the negotiations behind the deal lasted just 11 days.

Dan Glaser, president and chief executive officer of MMC, commented: “Today marks the beginning of a new era with Marsh & McLennan and JLT coming together.

“This is a combination of strength and strength, and the primary focus is growth – in talent, capabilities, revenue and earnings.”

