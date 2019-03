The move, the second debt raise this week, is to fund its acquisition of JLT.

Marsh & McLennan announced yesterday (21 March) that it is to raise a further $250m (£190.07m) through the issuance of senior notes which will be due for repayment in 2029.

It follows on from its plan, which was announced on 18 March, to raise an additional €1.1bn (£942m) through issuing senior notes.

The further $250m will also be used to fund the JLT deal including the payment of fees and expenses and to repay certain JLT indebtedness.

The announcement also stated that it will also be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Approval

Marsh & McLennan reiterated that the acquisition is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019, subject to regulatory and UK High Court approvals.

The closing of the notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the JLT acquisition or the recently priced €1.1bn senior notes offering and is expected to occur on 27 March 2019, subject to certain customary conditions.

Marsh announced in January a $5bn debt plan going across six different bonds set up to fund the JLT buy.

The global broker agreed last September to buy JLT in a $5.6bn deal.

