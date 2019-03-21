UK Broker Awards open for entries

Applications are being accepted now with the ceremony set to take place on 13 September.

The UK Broker Awards has officially launched and Insurance Age is encouraging brokers to enter before the closing date of 24 May.

The ceremony will take place on 13 September at The Brewery London

Entry forms will be accepted on the UK Broker Awards website.

Categories include:

Digital Broking

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Customer Engagement Claims team

Customer Service

High Net Worth

Training

Schemes Broker

Young Broker

Broker Start-up

Commercial Lines Broker

New category: Diversity & Inclusion

Inclusion Broker Personality

Broker Of The Year

For the second time: Cyber Broker

The full list, criteria and table bookings are all available on the event’s official page.

This year a diversity & inclusion award has been added to the suite and the cyber trophy is also up for grabs for the second year in a row.

Enter today and look out for the shortlist which is set to be published on 27 June. Entry guidance can be found here.

Highlights from 2018:

Last year’s awards Saw Fresh-founder Lisa Powis take home the Achievement award while Thomas Carroll Group took home the Broker of the Year gong after winning the Commercial Broker title and impressing across a range of categories.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.