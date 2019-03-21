UK Broker Awards open for entries
Applications are being accepted now with the ceremony set to take place on 13 September.
The UK Broker Awards has officially launched and Insurance Age is encouraging brokers to enter before the closing date of 24 May.
The ceremony will take place on 13 September at The Brewery London
Entry forms will be accepted on the UK Broker Awards website.
Categories include:
- Digital Broking
- Marketing & Customer Engagement
- Claims team
- Customer Service
- High Net Worth
- Training
- Schemes Broker
- Young Broker
- Broker Start-up
- Commercial Lines Broker
- New category: Diversity & Inclusion
- Broker Personality
- Broker Of The Year
- For the second time: Cyber Broker
The full list, criteria and table bookings are all available on the event’s official page.
This year a diversity & inclusion award has been added to the suite and the cyber trophy is also up for grabs for the second year in a row.
Enter today and look out for the shortlist which is set to be published on 27 June. Entry guidance can be found here.
Highlights from 2018:
Last year’s awards Saw Fresh-founder Lisa Powis take home the Achievement award while Thomas Carroll Group took home the Broker of the Year gong after winning the Commercial Broker title and impressing across a range of categories.
