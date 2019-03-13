Premium Credit confirms another outage

Brokers and customers of the credit provider experienced problems for almost two days over Monday and Tuesday.

Brokers using Premium Credit were unable to access the facility for most of Monday (11 March) and Tuesday (12 March) this week.

The organisation confirmed on its Twitter account on Monday: “We are currently experiencing intermittent connectivity issues with the customer portal. We are working on this as a priority and apologise for any disruption this may cause.”

According to the premium finance provider the outage was fixed yesterday.

Connectivity

It posted on Twitter yesterday: “We are pleased to report that the intermittent connectivity issues have now been resolved and all portals are functioning as normal. Thank you for your understanding and apologies for any disruption caused during this time.”

Premium Credit was forced to take its systems offline last September following a cyber incident.

Premium Credit user, Kier Cox, an underwriter at Purbeck Insurance, said the provider had communicated the issues more clearly this time around.

“It has started working again now [13 March],” he clarified.

Purbeck is moving to Close Brothers soon. Cox confirmed that the outages at Premium Credit were a “contributing factor” but not the sole reason for the move.

A spokesperson for Premium Credit commented: “On Monday 11 March, some Premium Credit clients experienced intermittent connectivity with our portals caused by issues with a third party’s internet service provider.

“This affected brokers trying to log into systems and customers trying to make payments. The situation was fully resolved on Tuesday 12 March. We have kept our brokers and customers informed throughout, and apologised for the disruption they received.”

