Gallagher alleges Ardonagh carried out 'carefully planned conspiracy' to poach employees

The departure of a number of employees from Gallagher subsidiary Alesco in 2017, who went on to join an Ardonagh energy division, was “the product of a carefully planned conspiracy”, Gallagher will claim.

Gallagher is pursuing legal action against Ardonagh, accusing it of poaching staff and business.

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross left Gallagher for Towergate and was sued by his former company in 2015 in a suit that was eventually settled.

Gallagher contend that the experience “left Mr Ross bitter and intent on revenge by taking employees (and with them clients) to harm Gallagher”.

Its skeleton argument sets out that, beginning in June 2017, seven employees resigned from Alesco’s energy division, later joining Ardonagh as part of a plan to establish an energy team codenamed Project Duracell.

Project Duracell

Gallagher allege that the resignations followed discussions, ongoing since March 2017, between Ardonagh and then Alesco employees Peter Burton and Nawaf Hasan.

The discussions, Gallagher claimed, mapped out plans for two sub-teams within Project Duracell: one, called Tesla, where Hasan would work along within Gerard Maginn as part of a team of five, and one, called Edison, where Burton would work along with James Brewins as part of a team of six.

Gallagher documents state: “The remuneration terms proposed involved a share of a team bonus, and an equity stake in a vehicle to be formed to run the business.”

Hasan is also accused of providing Ardonagh with a business plan derived from Alesco documents which contained confidential information and attached Alesco’s client list and target account list.

Gallagher claims the business plan contains proposals for Ardonagh’s recruitment of Hasan, Maginn, and three further unnamed team members.

Resignations

Hasan and Maginn’s resignations came in the summer of 2017 and were followed by those of Tarrent Cohen and Nicholas Game in September 2017 and that of Hussain Hussein in October 2017.

Cohen, Game and Hussein later joined Ardonagh-owned Price Forbes’ energy division, where Hasan and Maginn had been appointed Middle East and North Africa CEO and executive director respectively.

Burton and Brewins joined Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate as directors.

Ardonagh also allegedly approached Dean Sambrook and Chris Baker – who had worked closely with Burton and Brewin – as well as other senior Alesco employees, including then CEO, Simon Matson, who is now CEO of UK brokerage and underwriting at Arthur J. Gallagher.

Loan

The skeleton argument also alleges that in May 2017, to “secure Mr Burton’s loyalty”, Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross arranged an interest-free loan of £625,000 from a company connected with Towergate for him to complete the purchase of a house.

The offer of a loan was extended in an email from then Bishopsgate finance director, Louise Walker, who emailed Burton saying: “‘understand from David Ross that you have had some initial discussions with him about a possible future opportunity at Towergate.

“However, we are not yet in a position to progress those discussions […] In order to progress our discussions at a later stage we may be able to assist in this regard by offering you a loan on the terms set out in the attached document.

“The loan should not be taken as any indication that we will make any offer of employment to you.’

Burton didn’t disclose the loan to Alesco at the time or during his exit interview, but later admitted to receiving a loan in September 2017, though he said it was not paid in an employment-related context, and was made on “purely commercial” and “arms’ length terms.”

“Dishonesty”

Gallagher point to Burton and Hasan’s alleged dishonesty about the loan and business plan respectively as “revealing of the extent to which these individuals are prepared to lie in order to cover up their unlawful activities as part of their moved to the Corporate Defendants,” which is to say Ardonagh, Bishopsgate and Price Forbes.

An Ardonagh spokesperson said: “The lawsuit brought by Arthur J Gallagher and Alesco is denied in its entirety. We consider the claims misconceived, and they will be robustly defended at trial. We regret that Gallagher has chosen to comment publicly whilst proceedings are ongoing. We will not be making any further comment.”

The documents come at the same time as the publication of skeleton defence arguments for both Hasan and Burton.

