Dual pricing: Working group investigates loyalty penalty

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has set up a committee to examine the implementation of recommendations it made in response to the Citizens Advice super-complaint about the customer loyalty penalty.

“It is chaired by the CMA and its members include representatives from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Ofcom, Ofgem, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), HM Treasury (HMT) and the UK Regulators Network (UKRN).”

The organisation pledged to publish an update on progress in summer 2019.

Crack-cocaine

The Citizens Advice organisation lodged the complaint with the CMA in September last year accusing the insurance sector of a loyalty rip-off due to dual pricing practices.

Insurance was one of five industries listed in the action. Following the complaint dual pricing was described as “the crack-cocaine of insurance”.

In December of last year the CMA set out a package of reforms, both across markets and specifically in relation to the five markets identified by Citizens Advice. Pricing intervention was one of the items on the agenda.

The CMA stated: “We believe these will achieve real changes and help existing customers get a fair deal.”

The FCA responded to the complaint by launching a market study into dual pricing in insurance in October last year.

The research will examine how insurers charge motor and home insurance customers.

An interim market study report will be published in the summer of 2019 covering preliminary conclusions and where appropriate a discussion of potential remedies. The target date for the final report is before the end of 2019.

