Insurance Cares: Sector commits to second Day of Giving

The Day, designed to raise funds for dementia research, raised £70,000 in 2018.

The date for the 2019 Insurance Day of Giving has been set as 7 November.

Last year the event raised £70,000 to fund a study in to a cure for dementia at the Dementia Research Institute.

This year 12 insurance firms have already signed up including Aon, Aviva, The CII, Covéa, Crawford & Company, QBE Business Insurance, PIB Group, QuestGates, ReAssure, THB UK, Touchstone Underwriting and Willis Towers Watson.

Nicolas Aubert, head of Great Britain, Willis Towers Watson, said: “Dementia is a life changing condition for those affected and their loved ones. I am delighted that colleagues across Willis Towers Watson will once again unite against dementia on the Insurance Day of Giving. Together, we can help to overcome the stigma of dementia and fund vital research into treatment, prevention and cure.

“I hope to see our colleagues and competitors across the industry uniting with us on this remarkable day.”

Awareness

The Alzheimer’s Society is supporting the industry effort. It explained that the Day is also an opportunity to increase awareness of dementia, which affects almost half of the 300,000 people working in the industry - either directly or through a loved one.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: All funds raised on the day will support Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), a five-year campaign spearheaded by leaders from across the sector, including Chairman Chris Wallace of QBE Business Insurance, Sian Fisher of the Chartered Insurance Institute and Phil Bayles of Aviva. Launched in 2017, IUAD is working in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society to raise £10 million for the UK Dementia Research Institute – a revolutionary approach to research, bringing six world class UK universities and 700 researchers together to find ways to care for, treat, prevent and ultimately cure dementia.

“The Insurance Day of Giving will take place on Thursday 7 November. It is easy to get involved by making a personal or company donation, or by running a fundraising event at your office.

“Competitions will take place throughout the day with prizes to be won, including the social media superhero of the day and best team effort for the most donations made by a company. You can also get involved on social media by tweeting and sharing to help spread the word.”

