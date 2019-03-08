Broking success: Mark Barlow, IFM Insurance

Managing director of Sheffield-based IFM Insurance, Mark Barlow, tells Insurance Age why advice is key to keeping clients and reasons to say no to the consolidators

▶ What are the origins of the company?

The business was formed over 40 years ago by Ian Frank Micklethwaite, hence IFM. Ian was originally a sole trader and over the fullness of time the business grew, new directors and shareholders came on board and it became a limited company in around 1992.

▶ Does the business specialise?

We don’t have any specialisms. When we set up it would have been general broking and some personal lines business. We still have a personal lines team – if you’re going to provide a broking service to corporate clients you should be able to offer a one-stop-shop. We’ll deal with any business from sole traders all the way through to plcs and have a real cross section of clients and industry sectors. I’d suggest we have a predominance of engineering companies as a traditional industry sector, but not really. We’re not a scheme broker or a stack-it-high, sell-it-cheap company. We like to get under the skin and find the best solution for the client.

▶ Who runs it now?

We have three directors, me, Alister Smith and Darryl Carpenter. I am MD and Al is sales and marketing, and Darryl is operations and compliance. I joined in 2002 from Heath Lambert Group. When I joined there were seven directors and shareholders but gradually people have retired and left the business so we’ve reduced that to the current three. Ian left the business in 1999.

▶ How has the business changed?

We bought a couple of brokers. We acquired Profile in 2005. We’ve also bought a couple of sole traders. We were made aware of Profile by Aviva – the insurer knew both us and them. We were on the same tech systems. Their MD was looking to retire and wanted a business to buy his where he knew the ethics were the same as his. He wanted certainty that his clients, many of whom were his friends, would be looked after in the same way. That deal bought in eight or nine staff. The other deal of note was Chantrey in 2008 which was a smaller business with about five staff, but it was a similar scenario.

▶ Are you still interested in acquisitions?

We’d still buy now, but there isn’t anything specific in the pipeline. As everyone knows there are a lot of consolidators about at the moment. The likes of PIB and GRP are mopping up – they’ve got massive cheque books. We had offers around two years ago and had some high level discussions but we chose to remain an independent broker.

We don’t have an aggressive new business team – if you win it on price, you’ll lose it on price. We’re about word of mouth recommendation

▶ What do you think of the consolidators?

They offer a service and are a vehicle for brokers who want to get out with a nice, healthy payout. Whether it is good for the industry long term I would have to question. By the nature of what they are doing they have to pay for it. That can come in two ways – potential loss of jobs or a squeeze on insurers with regards to commission. And they cease to become independent.

There has been a lot of consolidator interest in us for the last 18 months but independence is something we are fiercely proud of. We wouldn’t want to be in a position where an edict from above told us where to place business and I think that will happen. There is still a place for independent brokers.

But when someone dangles a financial carrot like that you’d be foolish not to at least see what is on offer. It’s a political hot potato in broking.

▶ Which insurers do you work with?

Predominantly Aviva – we have a very strong relationship with them. Axa, Allianz, Zurich. We did quite a bit with LV prior to the Allianz deal. Allianz has a good strong, professional underwriting office in Leeds.

Our account with RSA has dwindled to almost nothing as they seem to prefer scheme and bigger ticket business.

We don’t use unrated providers – it is a dangerous game to play.

▶ How do you get the value over price message out there?

We’ve preached consistency of approach with insurers and not to churn business. Price is key and it is difficult to say you will win business without demonstrating a price point. Any credible professional broker trying to maintain a profitable account will have the same argument. You can’t demonstrate your value until you’ve got the client. We don’t have an aggressive new business team – if you win it on price, you’ll lose it on price. We’re about word of mouth recommendation. People have been with us for the longevity of the business.

▶ Are most of your clients local to Sheffield?

They are but there are no geographical restraints on the business. We’re predominantly South Yorkshire, North East Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

▶ What’s competition like?

It’s stiff and we don’t have quite the saturation here that you have in Leeds or Manchester but, by the same token, we haven’t got the businesses either. There is a perception that there is a lot more industry here than there actually is.

▶ What are your major challenges?

Regulation is a major challenge for us because I don’t think the regulator truly understands the role of a broker. The edicts around renewal transparency doesn’t promote consistency and it is counter to the value message we put to our customers.

The problem I have about insurance is it is a distress purchase for every single client and people don’t see the value of insurance until they need to use it. It takes straight off the bottom line. It leads to a race to the bottom and price over value. We must be the only industry that is deemed to have done better by its client through reducing premium.

▶ How easy is it to recruit locally?

It’s increasingly difficult because there are no general underwriting offices in Sheffield. All the major insurers have vacated. We have to go to Leeds that’s where we predominantly trade, with some going into Manchester.

The last person into the personal lines team was a raw recruit and we’re training from scratch. We’re focused on that and staff are encouraged to gain CII qualifications. And if any insurer training is offered we take it. However, the whole industry needs a more professional approach.

We’ve also got Chartered Status but I’m not sure insurers reward that as much as they should. The industry could be a lot more professional – we still see broker letters to clients promising to save 30-40% of premium. We’ve got to get away from that and present it as a professional valuable service. It’s about price versus value.

▶ What’s the value of being a Brokerbility member?

It allows us to remain independent and the team with Ashwin Mistry [executive chairman] is very credible. It helps us with access to carriers at the most senior level. We’ve been with them for more than five years.

▶ How do you want the business to develop?

New lines of business will evolve – cyber liability has been a major area of growth. There will be new risks to keep up with and train staff to identify.

If an acquisition comes along we’ll always be happy to engage. I’d also want us to be twice the size and hopefully still independent.