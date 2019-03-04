Gallagher buys JLT’s aerospace operations in £190m deal

The global deal affects the UK with 100 London Market employees joining Gallagher.

Arthur J Gallagher is to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson’s (JLT) aerospace business in a deal which is set to go through when the Marsh & McLennan Companies’ $5.6bn (£4.3bn) purchase of JLT is finalised in the Spring.

The transaction, for £190m, is subject to approval by the European Commission.

According to a statement from JLT the divestment move has been made in order to address European Commission concerns about potential overlap in aerospace following JLT’s acquisition.

The agreement provides for the acquisition of all assets within JLT’s global aerospace retail and wholesale insurance broking division, which includes operations in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 10 other countries spanning Europe, Latin America and Asia.

It also includes the assets of Hayward Aviation, a UK insurance broker that specialises in aviation for high-net worth individuals and smaller airlines.

Staff

Gallagher detailed that approximately 250 employees from JLT’s global aerospace division will join Gallagher as part of the agreement.

This includes around 100 employees within JLT’s London Market operations who will become part of Gallagher’s existing aviation division, which most recently added independent aviation insurance and reinsurance broker, Boston Marks, to its growing London-based aviation operations.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., chairman, president and CEO, commented: “The addition of JLT’s global aerospace broking operations will firmly position Gallagher as a leading broker in the extremely attractive and dynamic aviation and aerospace sector.

“The business portfolio is a highly complementary geographic fit with Gallagher’s existing footprint and will provide significant growth opportunities for our international businesses. We look forward to welcoming the team to Gallagher later this spring.”

