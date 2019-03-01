Court sets date for Gallagher vs Ardonagh dispute

A court has set a date for the first hearing in the alleged staff poaching dispute between Gallagher and Ardonagh.

A procedural hearing today at the Royal Courts of Justice set the case to begin within a three-day window starting 11 March. It is set to run for 12 days.

Gallagher is pursuing legal action against Ardonagh, accusing it of poaching staff and business.

In September, Gallagher-owned Alesco Risk Management Services and Arthur J Gallagher Services (UK) filed court papers against Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers as well as Price Forbes and Partners, the Ardonagh group, Nawaf Hasan and Peter Burton.

The dispute is being heard in the Queen’s Bench Division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Application

The lawyers for the claimant, Alesco, were in court today (1 March) to make an application for the relief of sanctions, following the late payment of court fees.

The judge, Mr Justice Freedman, accepted the claimants’ application, convinced the late payment had been down to an inadvertent mistake, which he said was “not a good reason, but not a symptom of a systemic failure”.

The failure to pay court fees on time was quickly remedied, the £1,090 sum being paid on 18 February.

The granting of the application was aided by the fact none of the defendants made objection after being written to on 27 February. Representatives for the defendants were not present in court today.

