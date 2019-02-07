Profits up at Willis Towers Watson for 2018

Broker achieves organic revenue growth.

Willis Towers Watson has posted $695m (£537.8m) of profit for 2018 with $378m coming in the final quarter.

The US-headquartered business has switched to a new accounting standard, however on a different like-for-like measure it noted that profit grew 36% over the year despite being lower in the final quarter.

Revenue for the year rose 4% to $8.4bn and by 14% in Q4 to $2.33bn.

Organic

Within the revenue measure the corporate risk and broking division (CRB) achieved a 5% uplift over the year to $2.85bn. The firm reported that taking out the effect of movements in currency the organic growth was 4%.

The global giant did not provide regional breakdown of its figures however reported that within CRB: “North America continued to lead the segment, followed by Great Britain, Western Europe, and International, primarily with new business generation along with strong management of the renewal book portfolio.”

Speaking about the group numbers, John Haley, Willis Towers Watson’s chief executive officer commented: “Our performance this quarter provided an outstanding finish to a strong year.

“We are very pleased with our progress in 2018. We concluded our integration efforts and delivered on our financial commitments; with strong top line growth, meaningful profitability improvement and robust cash flow growth.”

He concluded: “This momentum, combined with our continued focus on executing our strategy, leaves us very well-positioned for another year of operational success and driving shareholder value.”

