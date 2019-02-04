Greenwood Moreland buys Campbell Smith

The deal takes Greenwood Moreland to £10m of GWP annually.

Greenock-based broker Campbell Smith has been purchased by Greenwood Moreland for an undisclosed sum.

The deal went through on 1 February and the Campbell Smith brand, office and team will all be retained.

Both organisations are members of Broker Network.

Willie Smith, who founded Campbell Smith in 1974, is set to remain with the business for the next 12 months.

In addition Greenwood Moreland, which sold its equine book to SEIB in December last year, has added to the commercial team in Greenock with immediate effect.

Systems

Greenwood Moreland MD Andrew Weir commented: “Our common connection as Broker Network members has helped greatly with the transition and recent investment in a cloud-based IT solution has allowed us to merge the Campbell Smith systems quickly and efficiently; with the new branch immediately benefitting from the Greenwood Moreland back office infrastructure.”

The move takes Greenwood Moreland to £10m of GWP annually and the business anticipates further growth.

Weir continued: “We look forward to this new opportunity at Campbell Smith and trust that we are able to enhance our service proposition to all customers alongside our select panel of insurers and related service providers.”

