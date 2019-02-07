Broking success: Melanie Burns, Profile Insurance Services

Managing director of Profile Insurance Services, Melanie Burns, tells Insurance Age about its footballing roots and how the firm has grown and diversified as a proudly independent broker

▶ How did you come into insurance?

I was a supervisor at Marks & Spencer. I had no idea about insurance but ended up helping a friend with a life business who wanted to start a general broker. I phoned clients and asked when their motor and home was due for renewal. I also learnt about things like motor trade.

Spurs and Arsenal trained around the corner, I’m talking 25 years ago. In those days players weren’t going out at lunchtime and having a tattoo done, they were buying cars.

There were lots of car dealers around us and we ended up acquiring these footballers who needed insurance. I was given the role of looking after them and obviously it was pretty cool.

▶ What happened next?

I looked after the insurance of Ian Wright at Arsenal and Gudni Bergsson at Spurs. When I decided to leave I went to Ian and told him. He said ‘I like what you do and the way you look after me, why don’t you set up your own business and I’ll back you?’

I was 34 and thought ‘I have to go for it’, so I took a leap of faith.

Gudni said he would come on board and I confided in another client, Dani Behr, who was going out with Les Ferdinand at the time.

▶ How did it start?

In May 1997 we had the first meeting about the new company at a hotel in St Albans. I can look back and laugh now but I didn’t have a clue about what I was doing although I knew I wanted it to be all about the service.

I had never met Les before but he turned up and became a partner so it all came together. I felt ‘okay this is meant to happen’.

Les, Ian and Gudni put in £10,000 each, leased me a car, got me a phone and we all took 25% equity.

Now Les has 25%, Gudni is company secretary and has 12.5% and I have 62.5%. Ian is a former shareholder who has remained actively involved. And we are debt free.

Football is a small part of what we do now. We do everything, we have SME, complex commercial, motor, houses and high net worth

▶ How did the first year go?

I never took any clients from my old boss. I hired a serviced office – we moved here after a year – and had one other employee. We did alright because we were so careful with everything.

I chose Misys, now Open GI, because it had a decent reputation and that was my biggest expense.

I phoned people I knew personally for agencies and had a very good relationship with Chubb. Others said I had to have a minimum amount so we sub-broked until we were big enough to get our own.

IFAs, car sellers and estate agents referred business to us and we relied on our existing clients to recommend us. That is how we grew. Everything was, and is, word of mouth. We still don’t advertise.

▶ What did you enjoy about setting up on your own?

Learning and learning. Winning business and doing it ourselves was exciting.

We met some not so honourable people and I made lots of mistakes but you learn from them and now I am older and wiser.

▶ You mention service as being key – but what does that mean in action?

In the first instance listening to what the client wants. They might not know everything they want or need, our job is to draw that information out of them. Our clients trust that we have their best interests at heart. I know it sounds clichéd and schmaltzy but that is how we work. Listen, work with them, explain things and then follow up and stay in touch.

Our retention rates are in the high nineties. We have at least 50 clients that have been with us since day one.

▶ Which lines have you grown in?

We had professional footballers and rugby players who were looking for career ending injury insurance. Football is a small part of what we do now. We do everything, we have SME, complex commercial, motor, houses and high net worth.

We have never burnt our bridges with clients or insurers and grow pretty much between two and five percent year-on-year.

▶ Are the clients all local?

While a lot of the clients live within the M25 they are also all over the country, some are in Europe. If they move we move with them. We don’t want to sell directly online because it takes away the personal contact and you become faceless.

▶ What do you offer on claims?

We don’t have a claims team, everybody does it. We do it for nothing, it is part of the service.

We’ll phone whoever needs to be phoned and gather the information. Our job is to work with the client and the insurer’s claims team for them to pay the claim.

▶ How did you meet Steve White before he was CEO at Biba?

Steve’s a nice bloke, he was my business development manager at Orion. We had all these footballers and nowhere to put them and Orion wanted them. Steve came in maybe a year or two after we set up. He is a massive Arsenal fan whereas I’m a Tottenham supporter.

He walked in one day when Wrighty was here and nearly melted on the floor. I’ve always been a Biba member and I go to their meetings. Being CEO is his dream role and he was made for it.

▶ Which insurers are your partners now?

My biggest account is Chubb, then Aviva. We demand the same service from our providers that we give to our clients. We want to meet the underwriters.

We have tons of agencies – Ageas, Zurich, Allianz, Axa and more. We are in Broker Network. I use their compliance arm and hub.

▶ How do you find staff?

I have been blessed with people who have been with me for a very long time, they are like my family. I trust them. It is hard being where we are. We are not in the City so can only attract people from not too far away. If you want big money you are going to the City.

▶ What is your management style?

I’m an arm round the shoulder kind of person. I’m not a screamer but I might give ‘the look’. You have to acknowledge hard work and loyalty and appreciate it.

It’s about being honest and not micro-managing. You have to give your team the chance to make decisions but within a framework.

▶ Have you ever bought? Would you?

I have come very close but sadly it didn’t happen. If the right person came along I would definitely. It wouldn’t necessarily have to be local. We also came very close to being acquired by a very big football agency that wanted a stable of IFAs, accountants, general insurance and PR people. We were courted and it went quite a way down the line but I backed out. We are proud to be independent.

▶ What will take you through the next growth stage?

Developing niche schemes that we know are needed for our clients. We are ready to do that.

▶ And for you personally?

I could have done with a business guru when I started. Someone I could seek advice from who had been there, done it and got the t-shirt. I would have loved that. I would like to do something like that when I hang up my hat. I’m still an account handler and I’m not hanging anything up anytime soon. I’ll keep going.