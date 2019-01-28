InsurTech Futures: BGL invests £3m in new tech hub

Firm is set to create 40 new tech jobs.

BGL Group is to invest £3m in a new tech hub at its base in Sunderland, in a move that it said will create 40 new jobs.

This follows the opening of its first tech hub in London’s Shoreditch in June 2017.

BGL Group, which owns comparison website Comparethemarket and brokers Budget and Dial Direct, said it is now recruiting delivery professionals, software engineers, software quality engineers and business analysts in the initial phase of the project.

Hot spot

The business noted that it expects the first 20 people to be in place by June this year, with further recruitment and investment planned for later in 2019.

According to BGL, Sunderland has become a tech hot spot in recent years and the company is looking to tap into the digital and engineering skills on offer in the city.

The new tech teams will work collaboratively with BGL’s existing teams in Sunderland and Peterborough. The company already employs close to 700 people in Sunderland for its portfolio of motor and home insurance products.

Talent

Steven Woodford, chief technology officer, Insurance, Distribution and Outsourcing, commented: “BGL has a long track record of investing in Sunderland via our award-winning contact centre, which has been a key local employer for many years.

“We’re very excited now to be expanding that investment into securing new talent with the digital and software engineering skills which will help us drive the future of our business.

”We looked at a number of locations before choosing Sunderland, but were keen to tap into – and become part of – the city’s growing tech community.”

