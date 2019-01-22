Broker MP Craig Tracey reflects on PM’s Brexit defeat

Tracey voted against Theresa May’s draft deal for the UK’s EU withdrawal last week.

MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth and former broker, Craig Tracey, has set out the reasons he voted against the government’s draft EU exit deal last week (15 January).

He told Insurance Age: “From a business perspective my main issue was around the backstop. I think the backstop creates more uncertainties for business longer term.

“My view was that it is very important to get this part right because once we’re in there you can’t unilaterally get out of it and, with regard to future agreements, we would move from having to have the majority of the EU 27 in agreement to having to go to a unanimous vote on everything. It makes getting future change or amendment very difficult.”

Change course

In a speech he planned to deliver to Parliament he also said: “It is not too late to change course, we can still secure amendments which deliver wholly on the referendum result.

“Those changes need to include getting rid of the Northern Ireland Backstop and having guarantees on our future relationship, then I suspect that we will see the proposals will likely command a majority in the house.”

He admitted that he wasn’t in favour of leaving without deal: “That’s not what I or many of my colleagues want.”

However he also insisted that a deal should not be made “at all costs”.

The defeat saw 432 MPs vote against the withdrawal deal, compared to 202 votes for and has been described as the largest defeat for any UK government in history.

Insurance

The main issue affecting the insurance sector is stability, or lack of it, as the UK attempts to negotiate Brexit.

Tracey commented: “A lot of people in the industry are asking for certainty.”

He described three key areas where Brexit could impact the insurance sector:

Green cards for motorists and travel cover

Claims and planning

Talent and recruitment

He asked: “How are they going to recruit to bring in the best people into financial services?”

Tracey supported many of the points and commitments made in the recently published British Insurance Broker’s Association manifesto which outlined the organisation’s thoughts on Brexit.

“They made some very valuable points,” he noted, “and it echoes what I say, that the draft deal does not set out a relationship for financial services.”

Because he voted against the PM he was also forced to resign his post as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to Penny Mourdaunt, Secretary of State for International Development.

Tracey explained that the PPS position is a gift of the PM and, as such, the door is not shut for him to be reappointed in future.

Foundations

Following the Brexit deal vote the government won a motion of no confidence. Yesterday (21 January) the Prime Minister set out the amended plan that she intends to take back to the EU.

Tracey welcomed additional work on the proposed exit deal.

“In general the Prime Minister’s deal is not a bad deal.

“It’s just the issue of legal certainties and the backstop.

“We’ve got to get this stage right and make sure the foundations are correct,” he concluded.

