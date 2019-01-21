Greens adds Rob Ashburn in growth push

He joins as managing director.

Bexhill-headquartered Green Insurance Brokers has appointed Rob Ashburn as managing director with Duncan Coleman stepping up to become CEO.

Ashburn was previously a trading director of Towergate’s SME division.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) bought a majority stake in Greens in June 2017 making the firm its South east hub.

The broker had previously sold a stake to Peter Cullum-backed MVP in January 2014. MVP exited the business as part of the GRP buy.

Since the GRP deal Greens has snapped up Collidge & Partners in Margate.

Growth

Greens now has 80 staff in six offices and controls £25m of gross written premium across personal and commercial lines.

Ashburn brings over 20 years of broking and senior management experience to the role and will report to Coleman and chairman Clive Galbraith.

He has been tasked with pushing further on growth and overseeing the integration of future planned acquisitions.

Coleman commented: “Rob will bring drive and valuable experience to our senior management team.

“Our pipeline of acquisitions for 2019 is looking very healthy, and Rob’s appointment will give us the capacity we need to ensure we bring these on board and integrate them effectively whilst keeping our eye on the ball with organic growth.”

Reputation

Ashburn added: “Greens is a quality broker with a great reputation in the market for looking after their clients.

“They have some exciting plans in place and this was too good an opportunity for me to pass up.”

