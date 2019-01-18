Aston Lark buys Irish broker Robertson Low

First international acquisition for the firm.

Aston Lark has bought Dublin-based broker Robertson Low for an undisclosed sum.

The move, which is the first international move for Aston Lark, is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Robertson Low was established in 1995 and, according to the company, was Ireland’s first fully licenced Lloyd’s broker.

It employs 40 staff across offices in Dublin, Portlaoise and London.

The team is led by by Andrew Low, Mark Boland, Mark Whelan and Denise Behan.

Brexit

One market expert told Insurance Age that the buy was in part a Brexit related manoeuvre and would position the business well for any outcome as the UK leaves the EU.

A separate source close to the deal agreed it was an “opportune” time for the acquisition but suggested that it had been in the pipeline for quite a while and was part of a wider international expansion strategy for Aston Lark.

Last year the firm struck three deals in the UK buying Dover-based Pharos Insurance Brokers in September, Maidstone-broker Michael James Insurance & Property Services in July and Ingram Hawkins and Nock in Stourbridge in March.

Backers

It is currently backed by Bowmark Capital which came on board in 2015 when group CEO Peter Blanc led a management buyout.

Aston Lark started 2019 by confirming that it had appointed Macquarie and Livingstone as advisors to help generate more private equity investment in the business.

Commenting on the purchase, Aston Lark Group CEO, Peter Blanc said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Robertson Low team into the Aston Lark family.

“We will look to further expand our presence in Ireland with acquisitions over the coming years to cement Robertson Low’s position as one of the leading brokers in Ireland.”

Andrew Low, managing director of Robertson Low, commented: “We’re very excited by the plans we have for the business over the coming years - we can further develop our wholesale offering for our broker clients in Ireland and look to grow locally through targeted acquisitions.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.