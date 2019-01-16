Saffron plans “Romford hub”

MD David Beswick says that the Broker Network-owned business wants to develop six hubs in total as it eyes £90m GWP by the end of 2020.

Saffron Insurance is building Romford as a hub following its acquisition of Farmer Insurance Brokers which is based in the town.

Managing director David Beswick told Insurance Age that Saffron wants to develop Romford as a local hub in addition to what it has already got in Hartford, Haverhill and Royston.

In addition to those four locations the broker, which was bought by Broker Network in 2018 and since then has purchased Bedfordshire-based Grove Insurance Services and Continuum Insurance Brokers in Hertford, is planning to set up hubs in two further undisclosed places.

Timeline

Beswick commented: “I would hope they would be in place by the end of this year. We want to be doing £60-70m in GWP by the end of this year and £90m by the end of 2020.

He revealed that the business is looking to have two more deals completed around March or April this year.

He added: “That will add £6m of GWP and we’re about £37m to £38m now. With this we will be at about £45m.”

Of the Farmer deal Beswick reiterated that all ten staff would be kept and explained that the brand would also remain.

“We are keeping the name in the short to medium term. We don’t always, it is dependent upon what the proprietor wants to do so we do it on a case-by-case basis.”

Beswick detailed that Saffron would not have been able to embark on its acquisition plans without the support of Broker Network.

“They helped us with finance and gave us access to the Broker Network family,” he said.

Speaking about Saffron’s acquisitions Beswick concluded: “I never see them as acquisitions. I see them as mergers. With Farmer it was just a good relationship.”

