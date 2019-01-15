Biba reveals campaigning themes in 2019 manifesto

Document has 30 calls to action and 26 commitments.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has unveiled its 2019 manifesto titled Risks & Opportunities.

The document was launched today (15 January) in the Houses of Parliament to an audience of ministers, MPs, Lords, senior government officials, insurance professionals and the media.

As in previous years it has been collated on the basis of members’ feedback and contains 30 calls to action and 26 commitments.

The trade body stated that the manifesto must be reinvented every year in the changing landscape seen by members and their customers and that this year’s edition built on 2018’s Engaging version.

Accordingly, along with some enduring themes, new issues have been highlighted to address with Biba identifying a need to re-level the broker landscape.

Impact

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba explained: “Members have made clear to us that we need to address the impact of external factors such as sweeping changes to market practices, changing regulation and legislation as well as Brexit that hinder innovation, provision of customer service and opportunities in the insurance broking sector.

“Having said this, there are positive signs of progress to help those people with challenging insurance needs through developments in creating smarter signposting to appropriate insurance providers including brokers. We will be building on that during 2019.”

Biba’s chief executive, Steve White noted that since its inception in 2013 the Financial Conduct Authority has issued 145 consultation and discussion papers, calls for evidence and thematic reviews.

He argued for “a period of stability” from the regulator “allowing time to embed current requirements before introducing new ones”.

InsurTech

In keeping with the manifesto’s focus on the potential opportunities for the insurance broking sector and the businesses they serve it has a whole section on innovation and the opportunities that will come from InsurTech.

The broker body reiterated its commitment to helping members digitally upskill and that it will be creating a ‘dating-service’ to put members in contact with the technology providers that can help them maximise the opportunities arising from the digital revolution as well as the changing risks faced by their clients.

Biba will also be providing new guidance on terrorism insurance in conjunction with Pool Re and information that members can use to help clients understand their cyber-risk.”

Brexit

The topic of Brexit is naturally also to the fore.

Biba detailed that the UK leaving the EU continues to create immense uncertainty for insurance brokers and their customers and made seven Calls to Action, ranging from trading solutions to motor insurance.

White added: “While our sector, along with all of the UK, is facing a time of unprecedented change we are upbeat about the future.”

For the first time the Biba Young Ambassadors feature in the manifesto committing to help the organisation position insurance broking as an exciting, challenging and rewarding career.

And White concluded: “I’m very proud that we have some very positive messages in our 2019 manifesto; examples of brokers helping both businesses and individuals; the progress that is being made in our sector in respect of diversity & inclusion and mental health; and the engagement of younger brokers.”

