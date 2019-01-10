Brightside MGA Kitsune launches

The broker originally planned to go live with the MGA, which is targeting £20 - £25m GWP in the first year, in September 2017 but it was delayed due to changes to the Ogden rate.

Motor managing general agent (MGA) Kitsune has officially begun trading following its launch by Brightside.

According to the broker capacity comes from Accredited Insurance Europe (AIEL) A-rated paper, via Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, and partners include CDL, ADT, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and WNS assistance.

Private car and commercial vehicle products will be rolled out to additional brokers on the CDL platform during Q1 2019, with commercial vehicle going onto Open GI before the summer.

Trevor Bowers, Kitsune MD, said that the MGA has started writing policies in private car and commercial vehicle, through Brightside, and will roll out to selected wholesale brokers during the first quarter of this year.

Brightside was first set to begin trading with the new offering, which was announced in December 2016, in September 2017.

Discount rate

According to the provider the delay was due to the impact of the change in the Ogden rate which unexpectedly hit the motor market following a government decision to slash it from 2.5% to -0.75% in 2017.

Brendan McCafferty, Brightside group CEO, said the MGA would enhance the value and reputation of Brightside Group.

He added: “The MGA is a critical component in the future success of Brightside Group and will help fulfil our key strategic aims of building scale, exploiting digital technology and focusing on niches.”

“I am confident that, under Trevor’s leadership, Kitsune will significantly enhance the value and reputation of Brightside Group, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Brightside’s most recent set of results for 2017 showed that the business spent £1.4m getting the MGA off the ground.

Leadership

The MGA executive team includes Bruce Coxwell (ex Ageas and Axa) as underwriting and pricing director, Martin Cornwall (ex Ageas) for systems development, and Chris Louch (ex-Slater & Gordon and Kennedy’s Solicitors) for claims management.

Bowers said: “We have assembled a team of A-list partners to deliver our vision of creating a virtual insurer.

“The Kitsune model combines high quality systems and hugely experienced people, with a heavy emphasis on new technology for data and analytics. Our aim is to deliver £20-25m of GWP within the next 12 months.”

Brokers

He stated that the business had been built “on the basis of listening acutely to what brokers need, and providing the attention they require”.

He continued: “Reaching out to brokers and making them feel special is not rocket science, but combining our TLC ethos with A-list partners, state of the art technology and an experienced team makes Kitsune a compelling proposition, especially in the personal lines market, where brokers will always need quality support for their panels to help them compete and thrive.”

Bowers concluded: “We will explore the addition of other lines, such as SME, taxi, minibus and fleet, where we will look to support Brightside’s insurer panels, through the group’s successful One Insurance brand.”

He stressed that while there are clear plans to scale up the business and add significant value to the group, “we are not going to chase volume for the sake of it, and will adopt a cautious approach. Neither do we want to prejudice the excellent relationships the group currently enjoys with insurers on its panels.”

