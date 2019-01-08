Aston Lark confirms bankers appointed

The business, currently funded by Bowmark Capital, is seeking additional investment to secure its longer term acquisition pipeline.

Aston Lark Group CEO Peter Blanc has confirmed that the broker has employed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more private equity investment in the business.

Insurance Insider reported today (8 January 2019) that the two banking firms had been hired by the firm.

Blanc commented: “We’re not in a hurry. Work probably won’t start until the end of Q1 this year.”

The CEO said that Aston Lark has a number of acquisitions in the pipeline which are all funded by Bowmark. However more investment is needed longer term for deals.

Buys

Buys in 2018 included Dover-based Pharos Insurance Brokers in September, Maidstone-broker Michael James Insurance & Property Services in July and Ingram Hawkins and Nock in Stourbridge in March.

The newest deal for the business could be announced this week.

Rumours that the broker, which was formed following the merger of Aston Scott and Lark in 2017, could be for sale in 2019, began at the very end of 2018.

Last week Blanc denied that the business was on the market but admitted the company was keen on further private equity relationships.

Additional

Today he explained to Insurance Age that the bankers have been appointed and reiterated that his preferred option is to find an investor to sit alongside Bowmark rather than a replacement.

Bowmark came on board in 2015 when Blanc led an MBO of Aston Scott.

“It [Bowmark] has always been a supportive home,” he stated.

Blanc also repeated the message that Aston Lark is in no rush.

“We are in no hurry. If it ends by the end of this year that’s good. If it’s 2020 that’s good too.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.