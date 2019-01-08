Granite to remain focused on organic growth

The business is not looking to buy following investment from Inflexion.

Niche motor specialist Granite Underwriting, which owns Acorn Insurance, is seeking to grow staff numbers and foster organic growth following minority investment from private equity firm Inflexion.

Alan Keating, co-founder and MD at Granite, told Insurance Age that GWP for the business had grown to £245m to the end of 2018 and he hoped to see this trajectory continue.

“The deal will accelerate growth,” Keating remarked.

“The vast majority will be organic. We have never been an acquisitive company and have only made smaller partnership deals in the past.”

Granite focuses on niche motor including specialist private car, motor trade, taxi, commercial vehicle and telematics.

Expertise

Inflexion, Keating stated, was the right fit for Granite as the business did not wish to sell a majority stake.

He said that Inflexion’s expertise in the financial market and knowledge of areas such as corporate governance and developing entrepreneurial businesses would help to generate growth.

He confirmed that the management team at Granite would all remain in place following the deal and stated that headcount at the business was set to increase.

“We have 750 staff now and want to have 1,000 in 12 months. We are looking for substantial growth,” he commented.

