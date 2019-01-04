FOS consulting on near doubling of levy

Ombudsman looking for 28% increase in income for 2019/20.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has opened a consultation on increasing its income for 2019/20 to £296.2m.

This represents a 27.5% rise on the £232.3m income budget for the current financial year.

The FOS noted that it was forecasting a 13% increase in new complaints next year to 460,000.

Deficit

Complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI) are predicted to leap by 25% to 250,000 with insurance excluding PPI tipped to rise by 3% to 41,000.

The Ombudsman stated that it would run a deficit of £36m as part of its total projected £332.2m budget.

This year the budget of £289.8m came with a £57.4m deficit.

It warned that businesses could face higher bills.

Fair

The Ombudsman argued that the “fairest way” to meet the expected demand for its services was to raise the levy that applies to all businesses it covers by £20m to £45m.

“This means the 2019/2020 levy will involve an annual cost for individual firms ranging from about £16 for the smallest businesses we cover, to £2.7m for the largest financial providers,” the organisation reported.

“Due to their being in a fixed tariff-based block, 56% of businesses, generally smaller businesses, will see no change in their levy amount.”

The consultation on the strategic plans and budget for 2019/20 closes on 31 January with final budget and plans expected to be published by 31 March.

