Willis IRM recruiting for growth in Northern Ireland

The sale of Autoline Insurance will leave Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM) in “a great position” according to managing director Richard Willis.

The MD noted that once the deal goes through his firm will be one of the “largest independent” brokers left in the Northern Ireland market.



The agreement between Abbey Insurance owners Prestige Insurance Holdings and Autoline was announced this Wednesday (19 December).



Willis told Insurance Age: “This trend is not unique to Northern Ireland, it does [however] leave Willis IRM in a great position as one of the largest independents left in the Northern Ireland market.”



He added that his organisation “was not surprised” by the takeover, noting that the economy in the region was small and that “talk was rife for some time”.



Fallout

And continued: “Our strategy hasn’t changed and we continue to expand our offering in service and product to stay relevant for all existing and prospective clients.”

Willis also addressed external factors like Brexit that he said would drive change in the Northern Ireland market in 2019.



Uncertainty

“There is uncertainty about insurer plans for Northern Ireland as there is a perception that [insurers] are continually divesting away,” Willis continued.



“Brexit could make all of our lives difficult”

He noted there was still confusion about which insurance firms would be able to trade where and that there was a lot uncertainty in the market.

“We must now assess our placements for ROI [Republic of Ireland] clients or UK clients with ROI cover requirements and look at possible alternatives, which might also end up being a waste of time with the uncertainty around what will actually occur by the end of March.”



Growth

In addition to this, Willis told Insurance Age that the broker was actively looking to increase the company’s headcount in 2019.



Willis previously stated that the business would be pursing growth through acquisitions and is predicting a 30% rise in turnover within the next three years.



“As we look to potentially acquire more companies, natural growth will occur for the group,” he said. ​



The firm recently welcomed 11 new members of staff at its Belfast headquarters.



While this cohort was experienced people from a mix of local brokers, Willis noted that the company also takes on graduates from local universities when appropriate.



He concluded that all staff members are encouraged to undertake the Chartered Insurance Institute accreditation programme and that the company pays for the training.



