Review of the year: December 2018
Aviva's claim that it would disrupt the market with its new subscription-style product got brokers talking in the final month of the year.
We take a look at the top five stories as clicked on by brokers in December 2018.
- Aviva aims to disrupt the market with new subscription-style product
Aviva launched a subscription-style insurance product, which it said was designed to address consumer concerns with the industry such as dual pricing. AvivaPlus is initially a direct product, which the provider stated offers flexible cover, monthly payments with no APR, no charges to cancel or change the policy and a renewal price guarantee. The insurer will be talking to brokers about expanding the product to the broker market.
- Bluefin fine – 32 FCA staff directly involved in investigation
The Financial Conduct Authority revealed that 32 staff were directly involved in the investigation into Bluefin that resulted in a £4m fine for failing to manage conflicts arising from being owned by Axa in 2011 to 2014.
- AmTrust’s UK liability exit could see premiums rise
AmTrust’s UK liability exit could be the “tip of the iceberg” of providers losing their appetite for some business lines, brokers have warned. Insurers are also expected to hike UK liability premiums by 10%-15% following the move. Insurance Age revealed on 28 November that AmTrust was to cease operations in UK liability with the book set to go into run-off in January 2019.
- GRP’s purchase prices revealed
Global Risk Partners spent over £64m in cash across 15 acquisitions in the year ended 31 March 2018 with a total cost of £112.6m. Both figures were the biggest annual amounts in the firm’s history according to analysis by Insurance Age.
- PIB reveals new structure with Lorica
PIB Group combined PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica Insurance Brokers in a move that saw Stefan Puttnam become managing director for both units. He will report to Nigel Salisbury, CEO of PIB Group’s specialty division which also includes Cooke & Mason, DE Ford, Channel Insurance, Wilby, Franklands and PIB Risk Management.
