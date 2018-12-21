Review of the year: November 2018
As the cold weather settled in brokers clicked on an unrated Danish insurer going bust, RSA redundancies and Brexit.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in November 2018.
- Unrated Danish insurer goes into liquidation
New Nordic Advisors put its wholly-owned Danish subsidiary Qudos Insurance into liquidation with immediate effect. The unrated Copenhagen-headquartered insurer was closed to new business on 18 October. The investment management company said it had made the latest move after a review of the insurance company’s position.
- Up to 50 jobs at risk amid RSA specialty and wholesale restructure
RSA Group announced it was set to restructure its specialty and wholesale business, part of RSA Global Risk Solutions (GRS). The decision could see up to 50 people being made redundant.
- Marsh unveils Marsh-JLT Specialty plans
Marsh revealed plans to combine the specialty teams of Marsh and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) to create Marsh-JLT Specialty. The unit will be a new specialty business within Marsh once regulatory approval for the takeover is completed. Parent firm Marsh & McLennan Companies signed up in September to buy JLT for $5.6bn (£4.3bn).
- Brexit deal does not work for brokers, says Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) warned that “as things stand at the moment the arrangements do not work for insurance brokers” in response to the Brexit deal. The agreement ahead of the UK exiting the European Union on 29 March 2019 was published on 14 November but Biba flagged it was still in draft form with no certainty of being adopted by Parliament.
- At the crossroads: Changes at RSA, Aviva and Ageas add to market uncertainty
Insurance Age analysed the high level of movement in the insurer market from management shake-ups to consolidation. Examples of changes include Axa hiring Claudio Gienal as UK chief executive after Amanda Blanc moved to Zurich, the Allianz and LV deal resulting in business switching between the two providers, and Axa buying XL Group.
