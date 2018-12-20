Review of the year: October
Dual pricing – the “crack cocaine” of insurance - was the headline article of the month for brokers.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in October 2018.
- Dual pricing – the “crack cocaine” of insurance
“Dual pricing is like crack cocaine. Once you get into it and use it then it’s almost impossible to wean yourself off of it. Every single player in the market is hooked on crack cocaine,” Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence told Insurance Age. The comments followed the Citizens Advice super complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers and warned again that consumers are being ripped off.
- PIB’s purchase prices revealed
PIB Group delivered Ebitdae of £4m for the year ended 31 December 2017, according to a filing at Companies House. The profitable figure reversed the £2.5m loss of 2016 which actually covered 13 months due to changes in the reporting timing. For 2017 turnover soared to £59.7m (2016: £15m) as the consolidator continued its buying spree. Headcount also rose dramatically from 343 to 710.
- RSA not scared to “walk away” from business - Stephen Hester
RSA group chief executive Stephen Hester stated that the insurer’s UK and London market business was a “substantial headache”. The comment followed RSA’s shock warning that its UK underwriting business had suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, the combined operating ratio for the UK and London market business deteriorated to 110%.
- Aviva CEO Mark Wilson on gardening leave ahead of April 2019 departure
Aviva CEO Mark Wilson went on gardening leave and will exit the insurer on 9 April 2019. Sir Adrian Montague, the non-executive chairman of Aviva at the time, took on executive responsibilities leading a committee of: Andy Briggs (CEO, UK insurance), Thomas Stoddard (chief financial officer) and Maurice Tulloch (CEO, international insurance).
- Brokers question RSA’s future after losses
Brokers questioned the future for RSA after the insurer posted a £70m underwriting loss for Q3 2018 and said it would take action on pricing and portfolio reshaping. One broker who declined be named described the provider as a “ship that hasn’t got its sails up and is not quite sure where to go”.
Check back in to see how November panned out for brokers in 2018.
Also, see September’s highlights.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Broker
POLL: CONSOLIDATION
Most read
- GRP’s purchase prices revealed
- Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline
- Ex-Towergate and Aviva boss Mark Hodges joins ReAssure for IPO
- In Person: Head of Marsh Networks David Hopwood
- Integro ready to buy again in the UK after US sale
- Bluefin fine – 32 FCA staff directly involved in investigation
- GRP pondering two more regional hubs
Back to Top