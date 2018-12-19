Review of the year: September
As the sweltering heat continued into September brokers saw opportunities in Marsh's JLT deal and were also interested in Ardonagh buying Swinton and RSA's shock profit warning.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in September 2018.
- Marsh & McLennan buys JLT in $5.6bn deal
Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) for $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash. The deal was funded by MMC’s existing cash and debt financing. The takeover had been approved by the board of directors for both businesses.
- Brokers see opportunity in MMC’s JLT takeover
Brokers were eyeing up the talented staff at JLT following the takeover by MMC, according to insurance specialists. The $5.6bn (£4.3bn) cash deal is expected to close in Spring 2019.
- Ardonagh buys Swinton for £165m
Towergate and Autonet owner The Ardonagh Group agreed to buy Swinton Group from Covéa Group for £165m. Ardonagh stated it would fund the purchase from existing finance and with “cash from monetising certain Swinton assets”. As previously reported Swinton had been up for sale for months with Ardonagh long tipped as likely to win the race for the personal lines specialist.
- RSA in shock profit warning
RSA Insurance warned that its UK underwriting business had suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018. The combined operating ratio for the UK and London market business deteriorated to 110%, with the insurer’s marine portfolio taking the largest hit. In an unscheduled update to the London Stock Exchange on 28 September, RSA stated that the results were driven by an increase in weather-related claims.
- MMC confirms up to 3,750 jobs in danger from JLT takeover
Up to 3,750 people could be at risk of redundancy following MMC’s purchase of JLT. MMC stated that there would be “some duplication” between the two businesses, particularly in functional support areas.
