Review of the year: August
During the August heatwave brokers were more interested in Allianz taking its first step into Lloyd's, Co-op Insurance being up for sale, Broker Network exclusively revealing its spending spree prices and broker commission than the hot weather.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in August 2018.
- Allianz Insurance takes first step into Lloyd’s
Allianz Insurance made its debut in Lloyd’s after taking on a team in the joint venture with LV. The insurer took over from LV trading within a rebranded underwriting box on the fourth floor of the London market. LV has had a presence at Lloyd’s since it bought Highway in 2008.
- Aviva denies being on “big crusade on broker commissions”
Brokers and insurers should work together to reduce the costs of getting products to market, according to Aviva managing director of UK intermediaries Phil Bayles. Aviva pulled its agency with Global Risk Partners (GRP) in May this year with reports citing a disagreement over commission demands. Bayles would not be drawn to comment on the situation with GRP, but insisted that Aviva was “not on a big crusade to reduce broker commissions”.
- Private equity Apollo lands Aspen for $2.6bn in cash
Apollo Global Management agreed to pay $2.6bn (£2.02bn) in cash to buy all of Bermuda-headquartered Aspen Insurance Holdings. Aspen had been touted for sale since March and the deal saw the private equity firm pay $42.75 per share through the Apollo Funds, a 6.6% premium on the closing share price of 27 August. The takeover was backed by Aspen’s board of directors.
- Co-op Insurance for sale – reports
Co-op Group appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners in a bid to sell its general insurance division, Co-op Insurance, for around £300m according to a report from Sky News. The article stated that Co-op had already approached prospective buyers, however, no concrete decision had been made about whether the group would definitely sell the insurance business.
- Broker Network spending spree prices revealed
Broker Network spent over £42m in the first wave of building its “regional powerhouse” structure, Insurance Age revealed. Insurance Age previously revealed in 2016 that the network was set to embark on a spending spree after a change of ownership. Since then the network has bought seven “regional powerhouses” and supported them in striking deals. The first deal was for Reading-based Finch Commercial Insurance Brokers in October 2016. Bravo Investment Holdings is the ultimate holding company for Broker Network.
