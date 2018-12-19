Christmas Q&A with Steve White and Graeme Trudgill
Who would rather watch live football on Boxing Day and who sang a karaoke of Winter Wonderland at the Biba Christmas party?
Steve White, Biba CEO
What would be your ideal Christmas gift be?
Tickets for England v Australia at Lords
What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?
I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Wizzard
What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?
Turkey and stuffing pasties, in puff pastry
What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?
Watching live football
Which movie most says Christmas to you?
Love Actually
Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director
What would be your ideal Christmas gift be?
A Brexit deal with access to the single market, the UK remaining in the free circulation zone so no green cards needed and the 2019 Biba Manifesto to come back from the printers in time for it’s big launch in the Houses of Parliament on 15th January. Other than that I could do with a new scarf!
What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time?
I did a karaoke of Winter Wonderland at the Biba Christmas party a few years ago! Otherwise probably Fairytale of New York
What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?
Turkey and chips!
What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?
Go for an early morning run and work off that Christmas dinner! Kids and presents is usually the most fun. Then my competitive streak will see me looking to thrash the rellies with a board game
Which movie most says Christmas to you?
A Christmas Carol
Read the Christmas Q&A with Mike Crane and Nick Hobbs. Who prefers turkey “curry” and who will be reaching for the pickles?
