Insurance Age

Christmas Q&A with Steve White and Graeme Trudgill

christmas-bauble-illo
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Who would rather watch live football on Boxing Day and who sang a karaoke of Winter Wonderland at the Biba Christmas party?

Steve White, Biba CEO 

steve-white



What would be your ideal Christmas gift be? 

Tickets for England v Australia at Lords
 
What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time? 

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Wizzard
 
What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?

Turkey and stuffing pasties, in puff pastry
 
What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day?

Watching live football
 
Which movie most says Christmas to you?

Love Actually
 


Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director 

Graeme Trudgill



What would be your ideal Christmas gift be? 
A Brexit deal with access to the single market, the UK remaining in the free circulation zone so no green cards needed and the 2019 Biba Manifesto to come back from the printers in time for it’s big launch in the Houses of Parliament on 15th January. Other than that I could do with a new scarf!

What is your favourite Christmas pop tune of all time? 

I did a karaoke of Winter Wonderland at the Biba Christmas party a few years ago! Otherwise probably Fairytale of New York

What is your favourite dish for using up leftover turkey?
Turkey and chips! 

What is your favourite activity on Boxing Day? 
Go for an early morning run and work off that Christmas dinner! Kids and presents is usually the most fun. Then my competitive streak will see me looking to thrash the rellies with a board game

Which movie most says Christmas to you? 
A Christmas Carol

Read the Christmas Q&A with Mike Crane and Nick HobbsWho prefers turkey “curry” and who will be reaching for the pickles?

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: CONSOLIDATION

Most read

  1. Bluefin fine – 32 FCA staff directly involved in investigation
  2. GRP’s purchase prices revealed
  3. In Person: Head of Marsh Networks David Hopwood
  4. Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline
  5. Ex-Towergate and Aviva boss Mark Hodges joins ReAssure for IPO
  6. FCA insurance spend rises to £264,587 for 2018/19
  7. GRP pondering two more regional hubs

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: