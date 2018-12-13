Review of the year: May
May was all about the collapse of Alpha. Aviva pulling agency with GRP also caught brokers' interest along with Amazon's potential insurance plans.
We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in May 2018.
- Unrated Alpha - policies no longer in force amid bankruptcy
Danish-based unrated Alpha Insurance was declared bankrupt after a filing by the liquidators. The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority urged all policyholders to seek new policies after cover had been terminated. The collapse of Alpha, whose specialisms included motor fleet, began at the start of March when the Danish FSA ordered it to develop a recovery plan.
- Aviva pulls agency with GRP
Aviva ended its relationship with Global Risk Partners (GRP), Insurance Age revealed. According to multiple market sources the move had taken place just weeks after the provider split with GRP-owned Alan & Thomas. Neither Aviva nor GRP commented on the story. GRP took a majority stake in Poole-headquartered Alan & Thomas at the start of November 2017. At the time the broker wrote £30m of GWP annually.
- Alpha collapse causes “massive upheaval” with taxi to the fore
Brokers rushed to respond to taxi insurance customers affected by the collapse of unrated Danish insurer Alpha Insurance. Alpha policyholders, including a large amount of taxi drivers, were suddenly left uninsured on 8 May when Alpha was declared bankrupt after a filing by its liquidators. A-Plan chief executive officer Carl Shuker told Insurance Age that the broker had “a few policies” with Alpha, but that these had been replaced immediately.
- Amazon “working with” UK brokers and insurers
UK insurers were said to be working with Amazon ahead of the technology company’s potential entry into the general insurance sector, Insurance Age revealed. A market source stated that Amazon was also in the process of building a panel of brokers. Insurance Age believed that the project had been running at least since the first quarter of this year. Amazon continued to stonewall saying the business “would not comment on rumour or speculation”.
- Carrot moves another 9,000 clients to Aviva after Alpha collapse
Carrot Insurance replaced bankrupt Alpha Insurance with Aviva for affected policyholders, Insurance Age revealed. According to a market source the process for relevant customers actually began in March when Denmark-based unrated Alpha’s financial woes first came to light. However, Insurance Age understood that the sudden bankruptcy left approximately 9,000 policyholders in the lurch.
Check back in tomorrow to see how June panned out for brokers in 2018.
Also, see April’s highlights.
