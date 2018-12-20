Predictions for 2019: Park's Marc Loud

Broker predicts liability market hardening, greater onus on job training, and that vulnerable customers will be looked after better.

The hard liability market will continue for the high risk personal injury exposures

The combination of Solvency II and the Ogden table change will continue to play havoc in the market place in 2019.

Two Danish insurers have followed the well-trodden path out of the market place.

The offshore market has felt these changes the most as they were the least prepared for Solvency II given that before its introduction UK insurers already had fairly challenging Solvency requirements.

Given the offshore market have traditionally written more of the higher risk exposures that have been hammered by Ogden, I see more offshore insurers calling it a day in 2019 leading to even higher premiums for many sectors such as motor trade and construction.

Despite the good intentions of the government wanting to change Ogden in 2019 March/April time, especially with the current political turmoil I would not be surprised to see Ogden remain at -0.75 for all of 2019. This will really hurt the high risk carriers.



2019 will be the year of insurance training

The Insurance Distribution Directive has largely gone under the radar.

I believe this was because there was so much noise around GDPR.

At Park Insurance we pride ourselves on our extensive staff training but not all in our industry have been doing this.

When I travel the UK and talk to others I have in the past been surprised how little training some employers provide. No longer! All staff will now have to have a minimum of 15 hours each year (clearly any employer who cares about staff would offer much more but it is a start) and it will be easy for the regulator to check this.

I personally believe this is excellent as it will force our industry to become more professional and this has got to be good for everyone as it will force training on firms that in the past have been avoided their responsibility.



Vulnerable customers will be much better looked after and not become the victims of the big insurers and brokers dual pricing scams

During the summer a risk was referred to us by the client’s grandson.

It transpired that his grandmother had her household insurance through one of the major banks for well over thirty years and we were astonished to see that she was paying nearly £900 for a claims free risk on a three bed semi in Bristol which had no flood or crime issues.

The cover was very basic.

We replaced the risk for less than £300 with much better cover, the ironic thing was when we checked out quotes the clients same bank were offering terms of well below half for that same risk!

The very elderly lady felt she should remain loyal to her bank who rewarded her by ripping her off with dual pricing.

The good news for vulnerable customers is that these appalling dual price scams have come to the attention of the regulator and 2019 will be the year when all these bad practices will surface.

I predict a mini PPI-style claim back for some.

The banks and direct insurers will have to spend 2019 learning not to get rate strength off the vulnerable. We will hear the term ‘look after vulnerable customers or else’ come out of the regulator’s mouth throughout 2019.

For me it will be the big regulatory story of next year and the dual pricing models will have to be re-thought.

Marc Loud is a partner at Park Insurance