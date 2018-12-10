Gauntlet opens southern hub

A former Wrightsure associate director has joined the Gauntlet team to head up an Essex office focusing on bus and coach insurance.

Mark Monk, formerly an associate director at Wrightsure, has joined Gauntlet to head up a new office in Orsett, Essex.

The office is the first southern hub for Gauntlet and it is hoped that in time more staff will join Monk with two additional staff expected to come on board before the end of next year.

Monk has joined Gauntlet as an appointed representative and the office will be known as Gauntlet Hallmark.

Bus and coach

According to the Leeds-based broker, although he is an AR, Monk will also take a more managerial role within Gauntlet while heading up its bus and coach insurance proposition.

It is hoped the new office will give Gauntlet deeper market penetration across the home counties and beyond, managed from an office also conveniently located for clients in London.

Roger Gaunt, managing director of Gauntlet Group said; “We are delighted to have Mark on board. He brings with him three decades of experience in the bus and coach sector, making our cumulative years in the industry a huge 55. With our shared insight into the market and dedication to doing the best for all passenger transport clients, bus and coach operators could not be in better hands.

“We expect to see our southern-based bus and coach team grow to around three people by the end of 2019, with other types of risk also being managed from our southern office. This will be a major development in our 25th anniversary year.”

Monk added: “This is an exciting career move and I am relishing the responsibility of introducing Gauntlet’s brand and impressive broking capacity to new bus and coach operators in the south, whilst also being part of an AR network that performs at the highest level and which delivers on its promises, hence the name Gauntlet Hallmark.”

