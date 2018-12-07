Review of the year: February

The shortest month of the year kicked off with brokers complaining about SSP, early reports of Allianz expressing interest in buying XL Group, InsurTech start-ups and GDPR.

We take a look at the top five stories that got brokers talking in February 2018.

Brokers “resigned” as more SSP problems hit users

Brokers confirmed that they had been experiencing outages and “intermittent issues” with the SSP Pure platform for the past four weeks. Ian Mantel, director at Manor Insurance Services, explained that he had been unable to access the system for three hours, adding: “Luckily my staff had manged not to be kicked out, but the system was so slow it was taking them more than twice as long to do anything than it normally would.”

Allianz looks at buying XL Group – report

Insurers including Allianz expressed interest in buying XL Group, reported Bloomberg. According to the article, interest from insurers were preliminary, but sources told Bloomberg at the time that Allianz was looking to grow its property & casualty business in the US and that XL was a potential target. XL Group had a reported value of almost $10bn. XL was eventually bought by Axa.

FSB affinity scheme moves from Towergate after 20 years

The Federation of Small Businesses ( FSB ) launched its own insurance service for members, moving away from Towergate which had managed the affinity for 20 years. It also noted that the FCA -regulated broker start-up, Ruskin Square would trade as ‘ FSB Insurance Service’. It was a joint venture between FSB and Markel Capital Holdings, which is an associated company of Abbey Legal Group which runs the FSB Legal Helpline.

InsurTech Futures: Start-up Zoe looks to replace brokers with AI

InsurTech start-up Zoe launched aiming to become an artificial intelligence ( AI ) driven insurance broker, Insurance Age revealed. The start-up stated that it had raised £400,000 in seed round funding, led by industry angel investors and start-up incubation studio System-Two. According to the business Zoe would help consumers manage all their insurance needs through an AI driven personal insurance assistant and mobile app.

Majority of brokers say GDPR will have negative impact

Over half (59%) of brokers said they don’t know about about the General Data Protection Regulations ( GDPR ), according to a survey by Ecclesiastical. The survey further revealed that the majority of brokers (70%) thought that the GDPR will not be of benefit to their business and 77% believed it would have a negative impact. Ecclesiastical stated that business efficiency, profitability, growth and customer relationships were areas of concern for brokers. GDPR came into force in May this year.

