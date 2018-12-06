Wiser Academy launches heavily subsidised training programme for brokers

New Kick-Start offering comes with 90% government funding.

Wiser Academy has launched Kick-Start an apprenticeship based training programme for people working within the insurance sector who are not yet qualified.

The new service provides the Cert CII qualification, as well as business and personal skills to allow learners to enhance their career prospects.

Wiser Academy detailed that it had secured 90% government funding for the programme, which is available to brokers of all sizes.

Advantages

According to the firm, the course was developed to allow small and medium sized brokers to have the same funding advantages as larger organisations and deliver equal progression throughout the industry.

Kick-Start is now open for applications and brokers can put forward one or more candidates with no maximum limit. Training will be provided anywhere in England if the cohort is big enough. Where necessary Wiser Academy will look to pool employees from more than one business to achieve this.

Participants will receive 16 months of training and Crescens George, director at Wiser Academy told Insurance Age that there were six start dates planned for next year.

Wiser Academy has been running for six years and George noted that it currently has 110 live insurance learners on its various apprenticeship schemes and is targeting to have another 100 people signed up by next September.

Cost barrier

“We noticed that one of the key barriers to people accessing professional qualifications was the cost of study materials, exams and training,” he continued.

“With Kick-Start, we now have a solution to the cost barrier.

“I would strongly urge employers to take this opportunity and allow their staff to grow through your organisation.”

