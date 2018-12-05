SEIB buys Greenwood Moreland Insurance Brokers' equine book

Book was sold to build on existing foundations and to deliver a higher level of expertise.

SEIB Insurance Brokers has bought Greenwood Moreland Insurance Brokers’ equine book of business for an undisclosed amount.



Insurance Age revealed earlier this year that SEIB was open to opportunities for buying books of business or whole firms.



SEIB chief executive officer Barry Fehler said he was delighted to have purchased Equestrian World Insurance Services (EWIS) from the Scotland-based broker.



Equine book

EWIS is a provider of equestrian insurance products in the UK including cover for horses, horseboxes, horse trailers and horsebox roadside assistance.



Fehler continued: “The strength of our team of staff at SEIB means that we are well positioned to purchase new business and provide a seamless, top quality service to our ever-increasing number of customers.



“Our long-term investment in our team ensures that we are able to offer exceptional and complete customer service from insurance quotations right through to the work of our skilful claims team.”



SEIB has over 50 years’ experience in the equestrian sector.



Expertise

Andrew Weir, managing director at Greenwood Moreland, commented: “Following successful years of building the EWIS brand, we decided that the best path forward for our customers, staff and shareholders was to sell to SEIB.



“We selected SEIB as they are a market leading provider who can build on the solid foundations of EWIS to deliver an even higher level of expertise, service and choice to our customers for many years to come.



In its most recent set of results published in April SEIB reported a 3% rise in revenue to £9.17m for 2017 and profit after tax which went up by 6% to £2.01m.

