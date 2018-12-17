In-depth - schemes: Pet project

With the growth in exotic pet ownership and commercial enterprises involving animals, Martin Friel looks at the prospects of the sector for brokers

Such is the love for pets in the UK that at one point they outnumbered human inhabitants. Although, according to Statista, the number of pets has dropped quite significantly, from 65 million in 2013 down to 51 million this year, it is safe to say that Britons remain a nation of animal lovers.

But it would appear that our tastes are getting bolder and more exotic, as a recent freedom of information request made by The Born Free Foundation to local authorities clearly shows.

The request found that almost 5,000 ‘wild animals’ were being kept in private homes across the country, with everything from lions and leopards to crocodiles and venomous snakes making an appearance. And as the foundation was quick to point out, this was a list of the legally kept animals – many are kept without a license.

But these exotic animals need specialist care, with adequate habitation, temperature control and diet required if they are to experience any quality and length of life. By extension, it must be assumed that the insurance requirements for these pets are also pretty exotic.

It goes without saying that your average pet insurer isn’t going to touch a giraffe with a barge pole, but there is a market out there for unusual animals. It’s just that it’s pretty small and appetite seems to be quite limited.

As Anja Cantillon, MD at LRMS Insurance Services, explains: “Insurers generally speaking do not go out for every single risk – that would not be feasible and make the premiums too high.”

She adds that despite this, there is an appetite in the market for these risks but only for “good, well-managed accounts” and that underwriters tend to deal with brokers that have experience in the field.

Staying on the right side of the regulator Schemes are and have always been very attractive to all parties involved. But new rules governing product manufacture, introduced as part of the Insurance Distribution Directive, could leave brokers, MGAs and insurers exposed if they are not able to evidence the rationale behind the conception, build, distribution and sale of their products. Engagingly titled PROD4, it requires manufacturers to maintain, operate and review a product approval process called the “Product Oversight and Governance Policy”, which would set out how the firm: designs the product,

monitors the product,

reviews the product,

distributes the product. The new rules kicked in on 1 October 2018. Anyone operating in schemes needs to make themselves aware of the new rules but, in short, they require producers to have, at every point, considered the suitability of the product for the consumer. And firms will have to show how they have concluded that their product is suitable and answers a need. So, if it ever was, it is no longer acceptable to come up with a wheeze of an idea, build a product round it, scare people into believing they need it and rake in the cash. Your friendly neighbourhood regulator now expects you to be able to evidence every step of the process and satisfy them of your noble, customer-focused intentions. Keep it clean and keep your records. Thanks to Mike Cranny at compliance consultancy Create Solutions for the information used to compile this box.

Llama drama

Which is fair enough – not many underwriters in the pet market are going to know where to start with risk managing a llama or, at the other end of the spectrum, a diamondback rattlesnake.

They tend to rely on the expertise of brokers operating in the market, but this need for expertise works both ways as Andrew Ball, director of Cliverton Insurance Brokers, explains.

“Insurers have to understand the market. The underwriters that we deal with have been in the market for years and we work on a delegated authority basis – they trust us and our expertise. Other people could enter the market, but they’d have to know the requirements of the clients.”

It sounds like quite a closed shop and to a degree this is true – owning these kinds of animals is still pretty niche – but it is growing and more ‘standard’ insurers are entering the market, albeit in a piecemeal fashion.

The CEO of Bought By Many, Steve Mendel, says that his firm is “the largest player in the market by a sizeable margin” and has taken an approach that breaks up the risk, making it more digestible for carriers.

“We have a bunch of different insurance relationships,” he explains. The vet part of Exotic Direct (the company’s specialist brand) goes to Allianz, the liability part goes to Covéa and physical property goes to RSA. We take the building blocks [of the risk] and make a policy for you.”

Would such an approach not work for other brokers looking for a way in? Well the ownership of exotic animals may be on the increase but that does not necessarily translate into growth in the insurance market.

“There are bound to be smaller businesses that think this is a much bigger space than it is, but they will be sadly disappointed,” claims Mendel. “The number of people owning exotic pets is growing but they are not insuring them. Some of these pets are not very expensive so the insurance can be more expensive than replacing the pet,” he adds.

He points out that it is difficult to know how to insure a spider or some expensive fish. “If a fish gets sick, what are you going to do. Take it to a vet?” he asks.

There is a growing awareness among the public of the risk of litigation and you need protection. Even if it is just in case a dog causes an accident or trips someone up Andrew Ball

Beast business

So much for the pet side of the market, but what about unusual or exotic animals that are used for commercial purposes? The key consideration here is of course liability – whether it is a lion or a llama, when you have large beasts interacting with the public, there is a risk of injury, intentional or otherwise.

But this liability risk does not just apply to exotic beasts, with more common commercial enterprises such as dog walking or therapy animals also requiring the right level of cover.

“We cover things like therapy animals, taking animals into schools and care homes and llama walking,” says Cliverton’s Ball.

“We provide liability to owners in case the animal injures a third party. We talk to people about their intended activity, where they are going, how the animal is going to be handled and what degree of experience they have with that kind of animal.

“There is a growing awareness among the public of the risk of litigation and you need protection. Even if it is just in case a dog causes an accident or trips someone up,” he warns.

There is definitely a market here and there is potential for it to get larger judging by the growing numbers of people owning exotic pets or schools and nurseries using animals as part of the education process.

Although the market is rather small (under £10m GWP according to Mendel) and has some natural limitations to growth, recent legislative changes may encourage further growth.

Amendments to the Animal Welfare Act place a duty of care on people to ensure they take reasonable steps to meet the welfare needs of their animals and if they don’t, action can be taken even, in some cases, prosecution.

This may in turn lead owners to take the responsibility of owning exotic animals, with their demanding welfare needs, more seriously and insurance could very feasibly form part of that responsibility.

So, while the current market is no way ripe for new entrants to come in, there is perhaps enough potential opportunity to make it worthwhile for enterprising brokers to keep an eye on it.