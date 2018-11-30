Turnover up at One Broker for 2018

Costs of Gibbs Denley buy knocks profits.

One Broker has reported a 27% leap in turnover for the year ended 31 May 2018, according to a filing at Companies House.

The rise to £6.39m was enhanced by the purchase of Gibbs Denley Insurance Services on 9 June 2017, however managing director Robin Plaster told Insurance Age that the company also achieved organic growth in the year.

It also bought John Albion, which specialises in insurance for barn conversions and thatched or period timber framed homes, during the year.

The costs of the deals hit Ebitda, which dropped 11% to £1.56m, and post-tax profit which fell to £177,532.

“Phenomenal”

Analysing the takeover of schemes and corporate broker Gibbs Denley, Plaster commented: “It’s been absolutely outstanding and I’m delighted.

“It has been a phenomenal business. The strength of the management team and staff that we thought were good has actually been a cut above. They have a very loyal client base.”

According to Plaster the organic growth was delivered due to growing the headcount, which rose in the period from 73 to 102, and investing in training.

In particular the company has focused on schemes and now has 12 which are on an “upward trajectory”.

“We are really pleased and they have outperformed the rest of the business,” he noted.

During the 12 months management of schemes was restructured to bring more individual responsibility for performance and reward for success.

“Ownership has been a big thing,” said Plaster. “In the past the schemes were left to coast along and nobody had any ownership of them.”

Rebrand

Since the end of the firm’s financial year it has rebranded most of its businesses including KTIB and NWBIB – Gibbs Denley will be rebranded in the New Year – and moved to new premises providing room for double the number of staff.

“It has been a very interesting year!” Plaster observed.

Describing himself as pleased with the historical figures he predicted an even brighter future for the broker.

“We are building up to producing what we hope will be our best ever Ebitda result by quite a long way at the end of this year,” he highlighted.

Takeovers

There could be more acquisitions to come with two “possibles” in the pipeline.

“We don’t really want to look at anything below £5m gross written premium and an upper limit of £20m,” Plaster explained.

Future deals will most likely be paid for via a mixture of self-funding and money from Metro Bank which the business has been using for around two years.

“They have been absolutely excellent,” Plaster reported. “The experience has been first rate and they have always been very quick to respond.”

Independent

But what will not be changing is the ownership of One Broker.

Plaster has no interest in selling up.

“I believe with all the consolidation occurring in the market there is a greater opportunity than ever for an independent broker to shine,” he concluded.

“There are a number of clients, particularly family-owned and owner-manager businesses, that like the idea of dealing with independent insurance brokers.”

