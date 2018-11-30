Miles Smith backers buy The Underwriting Exchange and LIME

Miles Smith and TUE Companies to keep own brands as separate businesses in expanded group.

Private equity house Pollen Street Capital, majority owner of Miles Smith Insurance Group, has bought The Underwriting Exchange and sister company London Ireland Market Exchange.

Pollen Street snapped up a majority stake in Miles Smith last December in a takeover that saw MS Amlin exit the business.

Lloyd’s broker The Underwriting Exchange and Dublin-based managing general agent LIME – known together as TUE Companies – work across Irish and UK corporate and SME risks including motor fleet.

More deals

The deal has been structured through Pollen Street’s investment vehicle Specialist Risk Investments.

The combination of TUE Companies and Miles Smith will control over £300m of premium but the businesses will remain separate and keep their own brands as they work alongside each other.

Specialist Risk Investments added that it was continuing to explore “further complimentary acquisitions”.

The founders of TUE Companies, Stephen O’Connor and Adrian Butler, are staying on to manage the firms and will remain major investors as well as joining the board of Specialist Risk Investments.

Reputations

Paul Chainey, CEO of Miles Smith commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the group as we continue to focus on outstanding client service and value.

“The growth culture of both companies will only enhance our brand reputations in both of our respective markets.

“Having known Stephen and Adrian for a number of years I look forward to working closely with them in developing new products and markets for the benefit of our clients.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.