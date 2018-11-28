Insurance Age

Video: Escape of water

  • Insurance Age staff
Home & Legacy’s Andy Reid tells Insurance Age how brokers can protect their clients.

The problem of escape of water is something that the insurance sector is trying to solve for their customers.

In this video Andy Reid, head of claims at Home & Legacy, outlines some of the key issues and explains what brokers can do to help customers prevent leaks.

