Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning chat through brokers' most popular stories.

Insurance Age's news editor and reporter look at growth in the market and Touchstone's expansion plans, Aviva buying more of Neos as well as Gallagher's Vivek Banga moving to Polaris.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Top stories for week commencing 19 November 2018:

1) Touchstone recruits four business development managers in regional broker drive

2) InsurTech Futures: Aviva takes majority stake in Neos

3) Folgate teams up with MS Amlin for 2019

4) Vivek Banga to leave Gallagher for Polaris

5) Motor insurance pay-outs soar to record levels