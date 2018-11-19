Blog: Should brokers be concerned?

Ann Peel poses the question as more SMEs will be able to complain to the Ombudsman.

You could be forgiven for not paying much attention to a recent policy statement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) setting out plans to extend the remit of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Amid the recent glut of regulatory outpourings, new rules have been announced that will enable more SMEs to have their complaint decided by the FOS. All well and good on the face of it, but the changes could have costly implications for regulated financial firms, including insurance intermediaries.

The new rules, set to come into effect from 1 April 2019, will mean that around 210,000 additional UK SMEs will be eligible to complain to the Ombudsman service if they are dissatisfied with the outcome of a complaint against an insurance intermediary, insurer, bank, financial advisor or other UK regulated firm.

Increase

The current rules allow access to the FOS by individuals and micro-enterprises – so small businesses are eligible only where they employ fewer than 10 people and have a turnover or annual balance sheet of less than €2m (£1.8m).

Under the new rules, SMEs will be eligible complainants where they have:

An annual turnover of less than £6.5m; and

Less than 50 employees or an annual balance sheet total of under £5m

Alongside this, the FCA is consulting on proposals to increase the maximum amount of compensation the FOS can require financial services firms to pay out to any eligible complainant from the current maximum of £150,000 to £350,000.

The FCA estimates that the changes would increase the Ombudsman’s caseload by no more than 1,300 complaints per year.

Nevertheless, the FOS is gearing up to create a ring-fenced, specialist unit to handle complaints from SME customers, including a dedicated team of 20 SME investigators with specialist knowledge and skills.

Costs

The impact of these changes on insurance intermediaries is hard to quantify.

Certainly more of their commercial customers will be able to refer an unresolved complaint to the Ombudsman and the availability of a user-friendly dispute resolution service may encourage more small businesses to complain in the first place.

Whereas the costs of court proceedings might be a deterrent for some customers, a referral to the FOS costs the complainant nothing.

As Ombudsman decisions tend to be based on what is fair and reasonable rather than strict legal liability there is a greater likelihood of success. And, if the award limit is increased, there is the potential for all customers (both consumer and commercial) to receive higher compensation awards.

PI

FOS awards made against insurance intermediaries are generally covered by the firm’s professional indemnity (PI) insurance. But the costs to a firm of case management, the PI policy excess and any increased PI premiums are bound to affect its bottom line.

There could be pressure on the viability of a business if for any reason – such as the insurer’s claims notification procedures not being followed – the PI insurance doesn’t pay out.

Assuming the new rules come into force on 1 April 2019 firms will only have a short period to prepare.

They must consider the impact and make relevant changes to their complaints procedures and any relevant documentation.

The most challenging question might be; how should we budget for the unknown additional costs?

Ann Peel is technical consultant for Insurance Compliance Services