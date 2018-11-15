Brexit deal does not work for brokers, says Biba

Trade body warns of “gaping hole” in the agreement.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has warned that “as things stand at the moment the arrangements do not work for insurance brokers” in response to the Brexit deal.

The agreement ahead of the UK exiting the European Union on 29 March 2019 was published yesterday (14 November) but Biba flagged it is still in draft form with no certainty of being adopted by Parliament.

In particular the trade body highlighted the lack of a solution for UK brokers trading with retail and commercial customers in Europe.

Recognition

While welcoming progress towards a transition period chief executive Steve White repeated the call for mutual recognition in financial services and a smooth transition.

White pointed to Prime Minister Theresa May’s previous call for a free trade agreement with the European Union which allowed the freest possible trade in goods and services.

“We urge the government to continue to negotiate to achieve, as a minimum, something akin to the provisions in MIFID II, or even further, in order to achieve the broadest possible access,” he stated.

Future

The broker leader emphasised that the Brexit negotiations are not over and that the current draft does not set out the future relationship for financial services in any detail.

“Our biggest concern is that as things stand at the moment the arrangements do not work for insurance brokers,” he continued.

“It is vital that this gaping hole is resolved, therefore we are particularly interested in how the agreement in this area could aim to be as closely related as possible to our current market access going forwards.”

Passporting

In a detailed response the trade body listed the key points for brokers as including that the current text was “clear confirmation that passporting rights are not envisaged for financial services firms”.

Biba also echoed the point raised by other commentators that under IDD there was no provision for “equivalence” and so the term when used in the proposal was not relevant to brokers.

And the organisation revealed that it believed EHIC and motor green card issues will be negotiated as part of the future partnership, once the UK leaves the EU.

“The proposed withdrawal agreement and intentions on future trade with Europe avoid a “disorderly” Brexit in less than five months and allow for a period of negotiation,” White continued.

No deal

If the deal to leave is signed off before 29 March 2019 then the transition will run until at least 31 December 2020 with brokers able to work under EU until then.

“The negotiations are aimed at securing an agreement that at best replicate existing access arrangements but risk being substantially more fragile, and at worst no deal is reached at all,” White concluded.

“We welcome progress in the negotiations and look forward to a deal being finalised in the coming weeks that meets the needs of our members to ensure an orderly withdrawal.

“We look forward to working with the government to resolve how our world-leading sector can continue to thrive after Brexit.”

