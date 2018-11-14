Video: A broking minute with Mark Stevenson
The managing director of Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers tackles our quick-fire quiz.
Find out who Mark Stevenson would cast in the movie of his life and what his primary school teacher would have said about him in our short video.
And don’t miss the full Broking Success piece on Anthony Jones featuring Stevenson and CEO Terry Marshell.
