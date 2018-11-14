Insurance Age

Video: A broking minute with Mark Stevenson

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The managing director of Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers tackles our quick-fire quiz.

Find out who Mark Stevenson would cast in the movie of his life and what his primary school teacher would have said about him in our short video.

And don’t miss the full Broking Success piece on Anthony Jones featuring Stevenson and CEO Terry Marshell.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: CYBER POLICIES

Most read

  1. CBL Insurance placed into liquidation
  2. Marsh unveils Marsh-JLT Specialty plans
  3. Up to 50 jobs at risk amid RSA specialty and wholesale restructure
  4. Gallagher set to ink another deal before Christmas
  5. Top 100 2018: Find out who made the list
  6. Aviva on top again in Brokerbility satisfaction survey
  7. Fresh founder Lisa Powis rejoins insurance sector with tech business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: