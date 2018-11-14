Insurance Age

Insurance Age: In depth features for 2019

Green pen ticking boxes in a tick list
  • Insurance Age staff
Insurance Age is pleased to announce it's forward features list for 2019.

If you would like to contribute to any of the areas below, or want to find out more information, please contact Sian Barton

 

In depth features 2019:

February
Commercial lines

March
Cyber

April
Specialist lines

May
Training and succession

June
Personal lines

July/August
SME

September
HNW

October
MGAs

November
Schemes

December/January 
Mid-market, property

